BJP MP Wants Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Expelled From Lok Sabha Over Anti-India Rants In UK

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled up its attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his anti-India comments at Cambridge University. Senior BJP leader and MP Nishikant Dubey have put forward a demand to constitute a special parliamentary committee to inquire into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "contemptuous" remarks and consider if he should be expelled from House.

The BJP leader believes that the comments made by the Congress leader on foreign soil are an insult to Parliament, democracy and the country's institutions. Backing his proposal of constituting a committee to expel the Wayanad MP, he mentioned that a similar special committee was made in 2005, which had looked into the cash for parliament questions scam and terminated the membership of 11 MPs.

He said, "In 2005, the special committee terminated the membership of 11 members for asking questions by taking money, hurting the dignity of the Parliament. SC justified this action. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi is also seeking the intervention of the US and Europe, hurting the dignity of the parliament and the country."

By calling Rahul Gandhi's comment 'Conduct unworthy,' the BJP leader went on to mention, "The statements are denigrating, unwarranted comments/untenable narrative by a member of Parliament about Indian Parliament, democracy, judiciary, press from foreign soil. This is a clear calculated attempt to bring to Parliament and highest democratic institutions the disrepute by a member of Parliament through his conduct which seriously fall below the standards of which this House is entitled to expect of its members."

According to sources, he has also mentioned that such conduct of Members of Parliament is required to be invested thoroughly either by the Privileges Committee or by a Special Committee and thereafter the House should consider whether such a member should be expelled from the House to protect the esteem of parliament and other democratic institutions.

Rahul Gandhi's anti-India tirade in the UK

The 52-year-old Wayanad MP during his visit to the UK touched upon several topics including democracy in India, the Pulwama attack, Pegasus row and India under BJP, among others. He also went on to seek the intervention of the US and Europe in India, which was called 'shameful' by the BJP. While commenting on the democracy of India, he mentioned that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and the media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, and Parliament is all under attack.

He has also stated that mics are put off in Parliament while members from the Opposition speak. The remarks of the Congress leader have triggered a massive row with BJP demanding his apology and suspension from the parliament so that no one takes the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride in future.

