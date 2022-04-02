BJP MP Wants Farrukhabad To Be Renamed As Panchal Nagar To 'revive Ancient Indian Culture'

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the renaming of the city to Panchal Nagar. The MP claimed that the renaming was necessary to “revive the ancient Indian culture”. Rajput claimed that the demand was based on “historical facts” and went on to cite the references to the place in the Mahabharata.

The BJP MP denied the request to rename the city being based on religious lines and said that it is only based on history. Writing a letter to CM Adityanath, the MP referred to the historical background of the place and said that the history of Farrukhabad, the city situated between the three rivers Ganga, Ramganga, Kali river, is rich since time immemorial. Elaborating on the history of the district, the MP said that the place was called Panchala in the times of the Mahabharata.

“Farrukhabad has links to the Mahabharat era. The capital of king Drupada used to be here once and it used to be known as the Panchala area. ‘Swayamvar’ of Draupadi took place there. Pandavas built a temple during ‘agyatvas’, it’s still there. It was known as the capital of the Panchal kingdom. Today there are two major regiments, the Rajput Regiment and the Sikhlai Regiment,” the MP wrote in the letter accessed by ANI.

Furthermore, while speaking to ANI, the MP admitted to writing the letter to the CM and said that he wrote seeking to change the name of the city to Panchal Nagar to revive the Indian culture. “Even before the establishment of Farrukhabad, Kampil, Sankisa, Shringirampur and Shamsabad were famous here. In 1714 AD, the Mughal ruler Farrukhsiyar named this historical city after his name as Farrukhabad for the purpose of destroying the Indian historical culture. Therefore I have written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting to change the name of Farrukhabad to Panchal Nagar to revive Indian culture.”

“We want the name to be as per our heritage so that people feel good. We have requested the CM that it should be renamed Panchal Nagar or Aparakashi,” he said. The MP also elaborated on the religious division in the place and claimed that the area was culturally rich. “This place is pure for the people belonging to the Hindu and Jain faith. There are Buddhist monasteries from many countries including Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Burma and Japan in Sankisa, where tourists from all over the country and abroad come. Along with this, like Kashi, this city is also known as Aparakashi because of the ‘shivalaya’ in various streets,” the MP added.

