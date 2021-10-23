BJP MP Writes To PM Modi, Requests Aid For Darjeeling Landslide Victims

Seeking financial support for victims of landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, Bista requested PM Modi to announce the rebuilding of homes through the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) and to provide financial compensation to those who have lost their lives or have been injured and have faced loss of livelihoods.

The Darjeeling MP said that as many as ten people have been injured due to the rain-induced landslides in the region, while some are also feared dead.

BJP MP Bista Writes to Prime Minister

"Untimely and insistent rain since the past three days has wreaked havoc in the two districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and also in the neighbouring state of Sikkim. There have been multiple landslides cutting off roads across the region, and hundreds of homes have been damaged, agricultural fields and livestock swept away, livelihood sources destroyed," Bista informed.

Taking to Twitter, he said that along with PM Modi, he has also reached out to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for immediate intervention.

In the past few days, I have reached out to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji and Hon'ble Chief Minister Ms. @MamataOfficial ji requesting their immediate intervention with regards to helping families that have suffered devastating loss due to the landslides. pic.twitter.com/Ry7deDLBKr — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 23, 2021

'No Aid From WB Govt': Raju Bista

The BJP MP claimed that the state government of West Bengal has not provided any sort of help to the "economically marginalised" sections of the region yet.

"Despite such devastation, the state government of West Bengal is yet to awaken to the extent of the crisis facing our region. It will be extremely difficult for them to recover from this crisis," he stated.



In yet another tweet, Raju Bista also urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India to initiate projects relating to the restoration of NH 10, restoration of Balason bridge, and construction of the proposed elevated 4-lane corridor from Balason to Sevoke.

I have also written Hon'@MORTHIndia, Minister @Nitin_Gadkari ji, requesting him to kindly initiate projects relating to the restoration of NH 10, restoration of Balason bridge, and construction of the proposed elevated 4-lane corridor from Balason to Sevoke, pic.twitter.com/n5KjXxwCcT — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) October 23, 2021

Landslides in Darjeeling

Incessant rainfall in the last few days has led to landslides in several areas of Darjeeling, prompting the district administration to stop trekking and close roads. Incessant rainfall led to the collapse of roads and the snapping of power supply. Many tourists were stranded due to the weather conditions. Apart from hilly areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Tajdar, and the plain areas of Siliguri were also affected by the rainfall.

(With inputs from ANI)