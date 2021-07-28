BJP MPs Boycott Parliamentary IT Panel Meet On Pegasus; Demand Tharoor's Ouster As Chair

As the Parliamentary IT Committee summons MHA & IT ministry officials over the Pegasus probe, all BJP members boycotted the session. Moving a privilege motion against chairman Shashi Tharoor, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that 17 out of 30 members have lost trust in Tharoor and hence seek his removal. The BJP MPs had walked out of a panel meeting on Tuesday while the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 was being discussed. The Centre has refuted all allegations on the issue in Parliament.

BJP MPs seeks Tharoor's removal

"Congress is not letting the Parliament function. If Parliament is not functioning, why do you want such a discussion (on Pegasus) in the standing committee, which is an extension of the Parliament?, said BJP MP Nishikant Dubey while moving a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor. The veteran Congress MP stated that the matter was being undertaken under the subject of Citizens Data Privacy and Security which is an approved agenda item of the committee and earlier discussions on the Pegasus issue in November-December last year were held.

Congress is not letting the Parliament function. If Parliament is not functioning, why do you want such a discussion (on Pegasus) in the standing committee, which is an extension of the Parliament?: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on moving a privilege motion against Shashi Tharoor — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2021

Parl panel summons MHA & I-T officials

Earlier in the day, the parliamentary panel on Information Technology on Wednesday has summoned officials of Ministry of Information Technology & Ministry of Home Affairs for questioning. The Shashi Tharoor-led panel has already been probing into snooping allegations using Pegasus via Whatsapp since 2020. Moreover, Rahul Gandhi and several other MPs have given adjournment notices to debate the Pegasus snooping issue. Parliament has been in constant ruckus, leading to multiple adjournments as Opposition has demanded to debate the issue.

Pegasus row

A report by sixteen media houses claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance technology firm Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Immediately, Centre issued a rebuttal rubbishing the report stating that claimed that the questionnaire sent to it was 'founded on pre-conceived notions' and that it was a fishing expedition. Similarly, 'Pegasus' owner NSO Group highlighted - 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why', refuting all allegations. Amnesty International - which conducted the investigation - stated that 50,000 numbers were snooped upon, but was unable to verify if by Pegasus. Two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SC-monitored probe into the allegations, while some Opposition leaders have demanded a Joint Parliamentary probe into it.