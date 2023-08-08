BJP MPs Gear Up To Escalate 'Quit India' Attack On I.N.D.I.A Bloc From August 9

Taking on the I.N.D.I.A bloc, the BJP will launch the ‘Quit India’ campaign beginning tomorrow (August 9) from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises, according to a release by the party. All BJP members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been asked to assemble in front of the statue of Gandhiji on Tuesday at 10 AM. In the fight for independence against the British, the 'Quit India Movement' was launched on August 9, 1942, in the country.

It’s important to note Prime Minister Narendra Modi in today's BJP parliamentary meeting asked the party MPs to run various campaigns on social media targeting the newly formed opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance. On August 9, all MPs will campaign against the opposition bloc with the following lines - "Parivarvaad Quit India", "Corruption Quit India", ‘Polarisation Quit India.’

The campaign also comes amid the massive media expose involving an Indian news outlet - NewsClick. As per an investigative report released by the New York Times (NYT), the editor of the news portal Prabir Purkayastha, the news portal’s Editor-in-Chief, his team, and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat received funding to glorify China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and publish articles defending its border clashes with India.

#BREAKING | After Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a 'quit India' call against the opposition, BJP is all set to escalate the 'quit India' campaign' from Wednesday; all BJP MPs will gather at Gandhi Statue from to Wednesday 10 AM #BJP #QuitIndia #QuitIndiaCampaign… pic.twitter.com/hKZMW9V0pL — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2023

Social Media tirade against opposition in run-up to Independence Day

The MPs of the saffron party on August 10 as per the party circular will run a social media drive creating awareness about the atrocities faced by the people during the partition in 1947. The BJP MPs on August 10 will post messages using the phrase ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika’ (Partition Horror remembrance), followed by ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on August 15, wherein citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolor at their homes.

On August 16, the campaign announced by Prime Minister Modi during his monthly Radio Show ‘Mann ki Baat - ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ will also be promoted widely by the BJP MPs on social media. Moreover, on the offline front, they will also collect Mitti from all gram panchayats, and on August 20, Mitti from the villages of India will be collected at the block level and will be finally brought to the national capital along with volunteers from each block who would assemble at Kartavya Path. An Amrit Vatika would be planted in Delhi at the National War Memorial and the Prime Minister would administer the Panch Pran pledge to volunteers.

PM Modi's scathing attack on I.N.D.I.A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the people virtually at the launch of a railway stations revamping project recently, in a scathing attack on the opposition said that the entire country is inspired by the momentous 'Quit India Movement' and is calling for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India. “There is only one echo everywhere…Inspired by Quit India Movement, the entire country is now saying corruption, dynasty, appeasement should quit India,” the Prime Minister said, adding, “Part of the Opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work for the development of the nation.”