BJP MPs Give Rousing Welcome To PM Modi In LS Over Impressive Performance In Recent Polls

Following BJP's massive win in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, amid chants of "Modi, Modi". The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a resounding victory in four of the five states that went to the polls including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

On Monday, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, Modi was given a rousing welcome by BJP members in the Lok Sabha for his party's impressive performance in the assembly elections. As the Prime Minister entered the House minutes after the proceedings began, all the BJP MPs gave him a standing ovation and thumped desks as the chanting of 'Modi, Modi' continued.

All the Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the saffron party MPs in welcoming PM Modi to the House.

It is to be mentioned that Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other opposition leaders were also present in the House.

PM Modi made an entry to the House when Speaker Om Birla was speaking about a Parliamentary delegation from Austria which witnessed the proceedings of the House from a 'special box'.

PM Modi hails BJP's victory in four states

After the BJP won in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, PM Modi took to Twitter to thank people of the states for the verdict and wrote, " The people of UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur have showered BJP will great affection. My gratitude to the people of these states. Our Party cherishes these blessings and will keep working for the development of these states".

"In all the five states that went to the polls, our Party Karyakartas worked tirelessly among the people. They spoke about our good governance agenda and highlighted our pro-people efforts. I salute each and every Party Karyakarta for their exceptional efforts", he added.

Assembly Elections Results 2022

The BJP retained power in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur while the AAP established power in Punjab with a three-fourths majority.

After over three decades, the BJP as an incumbent government returned to power in UP with the saffron party riding on PM Modi's popularity and CM Yogi Adityanath's effective implementation of welfare policies, creating a "new history" in the state.

(Image: Sansad TV/PTI)