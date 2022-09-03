BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari Booked For Forcing Entry Into ATC At Deoghar Airport

In a big development, the Jharkhand police have filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and MPs Manoj Tiwari, Nishikant Dubey and others for allegedly entering Deoghar airport's Air Traffic Control (ATC) room and forcing officials to issue a take-off clearance to a chartered flight.

According to the Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey along with his two sons and others entered ATC at Deoghar Airport without permission and pressured officials for takeoff clearance on August 31. In his letter to Principal Secretary, Cabinet Co-ordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand, DC Deoghar said, "In view of this security protocol violation it may be noted & necessary action may be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. It's also requested that the incident may be reported further to AAI, DGCA, BCAS, Secy Gen, Lok Sabha and Defence Ministry," ANI reported.

'I will leave politics if I am wrong': Nishikant Dubey

Speaking to Republic over the FIR filed against him and others, Nishikant Dubey said, "If in any CCTV footage it is found that we yelled out at someone, I along with Manoj Tiwary will leave the politics. We are the soldiers of PM Modi, we did not even yell at our house staffers, how can we yell at an officer?" The BJP MP from Godda constituency in Jharkhand claimed that to divert the issue of Ankita’s death case wherein a minor girl was allegedly burnt to death by a man in Dumka, DC filed a case against him and others.

Adding further he said, "Airport authority will decide whether I am right or wrong, till now they haven't filed any case against me. The FIR is also lodged against the airport owner who is appointed by the central government. This FIR is alarming as how a central government employee will fulfil his duty in the state?"

Referring to the ATC row, he said, "I went there as a chairman of Airport Advisory Committee. Manoj Tiwari is also a member of that committee. I went there with the permission of the Airport Authority. They have no right to see the CCTV footage. They have no right to register FIR. That airport also belongs to the DRDO. They have breached national security, and could be jailed for 14 years."

Notably, Dubey tweeted that the Delhi police registered a case against DC Deogarh under relevant sections of IPC and the Official Secretaries Act.

Whereas, Manoj Tiwari while speaking to Republic over the ATC row, said, "Nishikant Dubey himself is a chairperson of the airport authority committee. We just went to meet and greet the airport authority, they didn't have any issue but JMM has. Why the DC has a problem? The angst of the JMM party and the FIR is just a tool to defocus the attention from Ankita's case." He further said, "We also have filed a case against them. They violated the airport authority rules. They purposely took the CCTV footage and tweeted, can be sentenced to jail for this."

BJP slams DC Deoghar; says 'fake case filed'

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash said, "I challenge you (DC Deogarh) to behave like a government officer and not like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) worker. Government comes, the government goes, but people will not forgive if Administrative Officials act like party workers.."

Adding further, he said, "He is not working in accordance with his service code. Today the whole Deoghar is facing trouble. DC gives no attention to the questions related to the conditions of roads, education, law and order and health in the region. The DC has been kept specially to crush BJP workers." The BJP leader claimed that a fake case has been filed in the matter.