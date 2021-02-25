BJP MP's Son & Independent Karnataka MLA Sharath Bachegowda Extends Support To Congress

In a key development in Karnataka, BJP MP BN Bache Gowda's son Sharath Bachegowda formally extended support to the Congress party on Thursday. The MLA representing the Hosakote constituency stated that he had taken this decision for the development of the region and its people. While Sharath announced his association with Congress in the presence of state party chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah, he cannot formally join the Sonia Gandhi-led party as he is an Independent.

Basically, he had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls on a BJP ticket against Congress' N Nagaraju. However, Nagaraju along with several other Congress and JD(S) MLAs defected leading to the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy-led government in the state and joined BJP subsequently. In the December 2019 bypoll, Sharath contested as an Independent candidate and defeated Nagaraju, fielded by BJP, by over 11,000 votes. His backing for Congress is being perceived as a setback for BJP's endeavour to expand its footprints in the Kolar district.

Read: Karnataka Not Closing Kerala Border; Only Mandating COVID-19 Negative Report: Deputy CM

Karnataka: Sharath Bachegowda, independent MLA from Hoskote & son of BJP MP BN Bache Gowda, hands over letter of his support to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah & state Congress chief DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/eeizKxJVSz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Read: BJP Karnataka MLA Show Caused By Own Party For Saying CM Yediyurappa's Time Is Over

Political scenario in Karnataka

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance. The infighting within the alliance intensified after BJP swept Karnataka in the 2019 General Election by winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats. The crisis for the coalition government commenced on July 6, 2019, when 12 legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Speaker's office.

Soon, the number of rebel MLAs swelled to 17 which led to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. As a three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to compel the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly proceedings, the JD(S)-Congress government lost the trust vote on July 23, 2019. Three days later, Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the CM for the 4th time. After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa has faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. For instance, he had to redistribute ministerial portfolios 4 times in a span of 5 days after multiple Ministers expressed their disgruntlement.

Read: Gelatin Stick Blast In Karnataka's Chikkaballapur Kills Six People, Probe Ordered