BJP Mukt Vs JDU Mukt: Sushil Modi Fires Jibe At Nitish Kumar, Says 'he Can Never Be PM'

After five of the six MLAs of the JD(U) merged with the saffron camp in Manipur, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MP Sushil Modi on Saturday took a swipe at Nitish Kumar and said that RJD will soon break their ties with them to make the state 'JD(U) mukt'. He added that Nitish Kumar can never become the Prime Minister in his life.

"Five JD(U) MLAs joined the BJP in Manipur, the state has now become JDU-free. Very soon, JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar will break and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD will make the state JD(U) free. Nobody can become the Prime Minister by erecting hoardings and posters," BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi was quoted by news agency ANI.

Speaking on JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh’s allegation that the merger of MLAs into the BJP was done with 'money power', the BJP leader said, "The allegations of Lalan ji is baseless. Are their MLAs so weak that they can be bought by money? If so, then they should introspect to who they have given the tickets."

“JD(U) had the aspiration to become a national party. Earlier they were in three states. Now they are only restricted to Bihar. They cannot become a national party. This is all the reaction to breaking the NDA alliance in Bihar. The JD(U) MLAs and workers in other states do not want to leave the NDA,” the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister added.

Sushil Modi further questioned, "If a leader only has 5-10 MPs from his party, how can he become the PM? Nitish ji wants to be in the news. He himself knows that he cannot become even the prime ministerial candidate. He can never become the PM in this life.”

The statement of Sushil Modi came after five of the six JD(U) MLAs joined hands with the ruling BJP on Friday in the north-eastern state of Manipur. The development is being termed as a major setback for the JD(U) and Kumar, who is said to be aspiring to become the Prime Minister of the country in 2024.

'Jumlebaaz mukt' in 2024: JD(U) reacts after setback in Manipur

With the loss of five MLAs and suffering a major setback in Manipur, disgruntled JD(U) leaders launched an offensive against the BJP and vowed to uproot the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. JD(U) national President Lalan Singh in response to Sushil Modi's jibe asked him not to 'daydream' and said that the BJP will be decimated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing the BJP of not adhering to coalition 'dharma' in Arunachal Pradesh, Lalan Singh said "The developments in Manipur had exposed the ruling party." He further added, "In 2024, the country will become 'Jumlebaaz Mukt'."

