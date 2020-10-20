Karnataka BJP Rebellion Out In Open; 'Yediyurappa Won't Be CM From Long,' Claims Own MLA

Amid the growing rebellion within the BJP in Karnataka, MLA Basangouda Yatnal said on Tuesday that the Central government is fed up of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and that he will not hold the post for long. Yatnal has said that the next Chief Minister of the state will be from North Karnataka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already aware of the development.

Referring to himself as the next CM candidate, Yatnal said that 95 MLAs have been already elected from North Karnataka. Criticising the Chief Minister, Yatnal alleged that Yediyurappa, who he claimed is only limited to his constituency of Shivamogga, has not done anything for the people of North Karnataka. He also called out the CM for his poor handling of the severe flood situation in the northern districts of the state.

"Yediyurappa has only worked for the people of Shivamogga when in fact he became the Chief Minister because of the voters of North Karnataka. Who voted for BJP in Mandya and Kolar? Even high command has realised that north Karnataka gives the most BJP MLAs." Basangouda Yatnal said.

Last month, the Karnataka BJP spokesperson had refuted reports about replacing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. In an official statement, Captain Ganesh Karnik said, a few TV channels have repeatedly reported that there is going to be a change in the leadership and BJP strongly refutes this report. "We categorically state that such reports are absolutely baseless, misleading and far from the truth," he said.

Yediyurappa confident of BJP's victory in by-polls

This comes a day after BS Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the BJP's victory in Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly by-polls to be held on November 3. "We are 100 per cent sure about the victory of the BJP candidates. Our only concern is how to widen the victory margin," Yediyurappa told reporters on Sunday.

Noting that his son and BJP state vice president BY Vijayendra has been camping in Sira for the past three days, he said he was confident that the party's prospects were bright in the assembly segment. During the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP had lost in both the constituencies.

