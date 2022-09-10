Last Updated:

BJP Names Biplab Kumar Deb Its Rajya Sabha Candidate From Tripura

The BJP has named former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Biplab Kumar Deb

Image: PTI


New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The BJP has named former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state.

Deb will contest from the seat vacated by Manik Saha who replaced him as the chief minister in the run up to the assembly polls in the state early next year.

The bypoll is due on September 22 and Deb's win is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the assembly.

The BJP's decision to name the 50-year-old as its Rajya Sabha candidate underscores its efforts to keep him in good humour after removing him as the chief minister.

Deb has also been made the in-charge of the party's affairs in Haryana.

Both decisions also underline the BJP's move to minimise Deb's role in the party activities in Tripura while assigning him responsibilities outside the state. PTI KR AQS AQS

READ | Manik Saha takes oath as 11th CM of Tripura succeeding Biplab Deb ahead of 2023 polls
READ | Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb vows to bolster organization; 'discipline should be maintained'
READ | BJP President JP Nadda seeks blessings of tribals in Tripura ahead of elections
READ | Tripura-related issues likely to be raised in Modi-Hasina meeting next week: Official
READ | West Tripura police arrests 16 Bangladeshi nationals in Agartala after tip-off from locals

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT