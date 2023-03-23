BJP Names Four New State Presidents To Strengthen Organisational Machinery

BJP has appointed four new state chiefs, including Lok Sabha MP CP Joshi in Rajasthan and OBC leader and MLC Samrat Choudhary in Bihar, as the party plans to strengthen its organisational structure to enhance its supporter base to run for the crucial state and national elections.

BJP president J P Nadda also named Manmohan Samal, a former state minister, as the president of the party's Odisha unit, and Delhi working chief Virendra Sachdeva has been promoted to become the chief.

Samrat Choudhary to replace Sanjay Jaiswal

Choudhary (54) has stood with the BJP since he joined the party in 2018 and he is the leader of the party in the Bihar legislative council. He belongs to the politically crucial Kushwaha community. He replaces Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal in the Bihar BJP.

CP Joshi to replace Satish Poonia

Meanwhile, Joshi (47) would take the position of Satish Poonia, an MLA from Jaipur's Amber constituency, and comes close on the heels of veteran Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria being eased out of active politics after he was appointed Assam governor.

Joshi, a Brahmin leader is a second-time MP from Chittorgarh Lok Sabha seats. Exactly like Kataria, Poonia also didn't have good terms with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje who is a strong leader of the BJP in the state. The party's central leadership had its reservations with her but there were indications that equations got better between them.

Later this year, assembly elections will be held in the Congress-ruled state.

BJP sources observed that the tenure of the state chiefs had been over. Samal, a former MP, is a strong BJP face from Odisha and has brought comparatively more heft than his predecessor Samir Mohanty. He is competitive and his way of politics has a unique Hindutva mark, as per political watchers. He had the charge of the state BJP earlier too.

As per BJP sources, Sachdeva in his short term has been impressive as the party's Delhi working president after the removal of Adesh Gupta. Sachdeva has been able to infuse a sense of cohesion in the state unit, which has been pulled towards different directions.

