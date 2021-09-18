BJP Names Sarbananda Sonowal, L Murugan As Candidates For RS Bypolls In Assam, MP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha byelections in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. The party informed in a press release, on September 18, that the BJP has named Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the party candidate for Assam and Minister of State (MoS) Dr L Murugan as the candidate for Madhya Pradesh.

Notably, both the ministers were recently inducted to the Union Cabinet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, necessitating their election to Parliament within six months. As the BJP has a majority in both the state Assemblies, their election to Rajya Sabha is almost certain.

List of BJP candidates for upcoming by-polls to Rajya Sabha from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. pic.twitter.com/hxfx5zYaLP — BJP (@BJP4India) September 18, 2021

Rajya Sabha bypolls for 6 seats in 5 states

Five states with six casual vacancies are going to polls namely- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Among these, there are two vacancies in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK's KP Munuswamy and Vaithiyalingam resigned as members of the State Assembly. The other states, have one vacancy each.

West Bengal is going to polls for the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant by Manas Ranjan Bhunia. The leader had resigned as the Rajya Sabha MP in May. Maharashtra is going to by-polls for the seat of Rajeev Shankarrao Satav who passed away on May 16, after contracting COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh is polling on the seat of Thaawarchand Gehlot who resigned and took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka in July. Assam is holding elections for the seat of Biswajit Daimary.

On September 9, Thursday, the Election Commission of India announced dates for by-elections to six Rajya Sabha seats in the five states.

Candidates can file their nominations till September 22. The elections will be held on October 4. Voting will be held between 9 AM to 5 PM and the counting of votes will be held the same day starting from 5 PM.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission instructed all the states to follow the "broad guidelines" for COVID-19 throughout the election process, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection as the country remains threatened by a possible third COVID-19 wave.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI/PTI)