BJP National Executive Meet Today, Leaders To Discuss 2022 Assembly Polls Strategy

As announced earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national executive meeting is scheduled to take place Today, November 7. The meeting which is expected to begin at 10 am will see the party leaders deliberate on the recent by-poll results. The party is also expected to decide on the strategy for the Assembly elections in seven states set to be held next year. Party president JP Nadda on Thursday had chaired a meeting to review preparations for the meeting.

BJP leaders are now all set to convene for the party’s national executive meeting. The five-hour-long meeting will feature an opening speech by JP Nadda and is set to culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is being organised at NDMC centre in Delhi and a total of 124 members will be present for the meet. A few leaders will also be attending through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the party leadership is expected to discuss the results of the by-polls as well as make plans for the upcoming 2022 Assembly polls. The seven states which will have assembly elections in the year 2022 include Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Meanwhile, the dropping of Uttar Pradesh MP Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi, who is also an MP, from BJP's new national executive committee had turned a few heads.

BJP National Executive Meet

"Discussions regarding the states going into Assembly elections early next year will also be held in the national executive meeting. It will be followed by upcoming activities that the party is planning," BJP said in an official statement. Meanwhile, briefing reporters on Saturday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, “The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present.” Some leaders and Chief Ministers from states have not been called to Delhi and have been allowed to attend the meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Ahead of the meeting, JP Nadda on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the executive meet. According to news agency ANI, organisation general secretary BL Santosh, general secretaries Arun Singh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national media in-charge Anil Baluni, IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya, and many more Delhi leaders were present at the meeting on Thursday. The meeting which lasted nearly three hours at Nadda's residence in the National Capital, saw the leaders finalise on proposals to be presented to the committee's national executive meeting.

