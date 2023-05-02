 BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Asked Farooq Abdullah Not To Become Hurdle In J&K's Progress

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday lashed out at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his remark on G20 meetings not being held in Jammu and asked why an international event is being organized in Srinagar after many years pains him. He asked the former chief minister not to become a hurdle in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah on Monday attacked the government, saying it is unfortunate that G20 meetings were scheduled in Ladakh and Kashmir but not in Jammu, and slammed BJP leaders for not raising the issue. Reacting to his remark, Chugh said, "I want to ask Farooq Abdullah what pains you about holding an international event in Srinagar after many years? Why should it not be held in Srinagar?" "Why do you have enmity with the belief (of people in the government), development, and progress (taking place) in Jammu and Kashmir? Why do you envy the people's faith in the prime minister...," the BJP in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir said.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is not going to stop in its journey towards peace and development. "G20 will open up a new path towards speedy progress of tourism, industries, and trade in Jammu and Kashmir. The people of J-K are moving forward, so do not become a hurdle in this progress of J-K," he said, targeting Abdullah.

To a question on senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad flagging uncertainty due to a delay in holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Chugh said the polls will be held. "The BJP-led central government held DDC (District Development Council), BDC (Block Development Council), and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of people have been elected," he added.

The BJP leader said the high voter turnout reflected the people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Each DDC member won by thousands of votes. Such turnout was not seen during Lok Sabha elections. People voted openly and expressed full faith in democracy and the prime minister," he said.

He said all efforts have been made to ensure peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was nullified. "We have zero tolerance for terrorism. Terror attacks, terror incidents and the number of terrorists have reduced. Jammu and Kashmir has moved towards development," he added.