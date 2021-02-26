BJP National President JP Nadda Gives 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend A Political Twist, Watch

BJP National President JP Nadda gave his own version to the viral 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend recently when he visited West Bengal for a rally. BJP Spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga took to his Twitter handle to share the video where Nadda is seen blending the viral meme in his speech at a rally.

"Ye Bengal ki prabuddh janata hai, ye hum hai, aur Bengal mein parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai (Translation: This is enlightened public of Bengal. This is us. And Bengal is gearing up for change)," he said. Earlier in February, Instagrammer Dananeer Mobeen went viral on social media after she posted a video in which she could be seen vacationing at a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye hamari car hai, Ye hum hai aur ye hamari pawrii ho rahi hai (This is our car, this is us, and this is our party)". The video was shared by millions and people shared their own versions on social media.

BJP's Nadda Launches 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' For Manifesto Suggestions

On Thursday, Nadda also launched the 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign along with an election manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in West Bengal. He said suggestion boxes and digital raths (vehicle) will be used to collect suggestions of the people ahead of Assembly elections in the state. BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh and the party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were also present on the occasion. Before the start of the event, Actor Payel Sarkar joined the party.

JP Nadda tweeted, "Launched the Lokkho Sonar Bangla campaign in Kolkata, West Bengal today. Through this campaign, I welcome the valuable suggestions and ideas of the enlightened people of Bengal. Our resolution is to make Bengal development-oriented and corruption-free."

During his visit to the state, Nadda had lunch at the house of a jute mill worker in the Gouripur area of Naihati, North 24 Parganas district.

JP Nadda hails West Bengal people over 'support for BJP, vow to uproot Mamata Didi's govt'

BJP president J P Nadda visits Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence at Naihati