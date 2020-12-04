'BJP Needs Strong Opposition' Argues Gurumurthy; Dubs Cong Degeneration As 'huge Problem'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Tughlak editor S Gurumurthy argued that BJP requires a strong opposition. Securing a majority on its own in successive Lok Sabha polls and multiple state elections, BJP has managed to marginalise the role of the Congress party. Maintaining that any party can degenerate if it accesses power easily, he expressed concern that the decline of Congress was bad for democracy. The political commentator opined that the presence of a vibrant opposition will ensure that BJP remains efficient.

Tughlak editor S Gurumurthy remarked, "I couldn't agree with you more because I am as worried about BJP as I am annoyed with Congress. BJP needs a strong opposition for it to be efficient, for it to be alert, for it not to degenerate. Degeneration can occur to any political party which accesses power easily. That is what happened to Congress. So, the family accessed power easily through the party. Congress is in this state is bad for democracy. And it is equally bad for BJP I agree."

"In fact, Deendayal Upadhyay who was one of the persons who structured the entire BJP thought system through the Jan Sangh was asked the question- 'If you come to power, will your party not degenerate like Congress? Will it not become corrupt like Congress? And what is the antidote to that?' He said that the antidote is that the Jan Sangh should be replaced and the opposition party should be brought to power. It is in this sense that there is an alternative that makes the system work efficiently," he added.

'Won't be happy with BJP being in power forever'

Taking a dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, the Tughlak editor lamented that Congress had turned into a family affair. While casting aspersions on whether Congress can provide an alternative to BJP in its present condition, he expressed hope that a viable alternative shall emerge soon. Admitting that he was not comfortable with the idea of BJP being in power forever, Gurumurthy contended that a non-dynastic party interested in the affairs of the nation was the need of the hour.

S Gurumurthy elaborated, "In that sense, the degeneration of the Congress into a petty family affair is a huge problem for democracy in India. But unfortunately, the atmosphere that is being built from 2014 which to a very great extent received a setback in 2019 because they thought that they had finished the BJP government in the 2019 elections. It has become a very questionable thing because the Congress in its present state will be able to provide the alternative. An alternative will not come just like that. Because the alternative to Congress took 50 years. It didn't happen in one day. So, problem is that the alternative to BJP should not take that long. That means the end of BJP itself. I may be happy with BJP being in power today. But I will not be happy with BJP being in power forever. I agree that the purpose of people like us to have an effective, non-family party interested in the affairs of the nation and not the affairs of its leaders and family."

