BJP Neta Allegedly Beaten Up By TMC Goons In Another Incident Of Political Violence In WB

With the increasing number of political violence cases in West Bengal, a BJP worker named Bikash Debnath on Thursday was allegedly beaten up by TMC goons in Alipurduar in the poll-bound state when he was returning home, leaving him critically injured. As per the victim, 10 TO 15 TMC workers attacked him and now a complaint has been lodged with the police. Bikash is currently admitted to a nearby hospital.

It is also being said that despite FIRs being lodged in such cases, the police are mostly not taking any required action. Despite Bikash complaining to the police, the alleged perpetrators have still not been arrested. There are such cases coming up almost every day in the state where mostly an opposition leader is getting attacked by the goons of the ruling party. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years. The minister, in this case, is now out of danger and his condition is stable. The CID is investigating the case.

However, some members of the ruling party are also not being spared as on Wednesday night, crude bombs were hurled at West Bengal Labour Minister Zakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board a train for Kolkata. The incident had occurred in Murshidabad when Hossain was standing on the platform of Nimtita station in the Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train. The people of his opposition group allegedly hurled bombs at the state minister after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

WB Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

