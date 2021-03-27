BJP Netas Eye Culture & Cuisine In TN; Smriti Irani Dances; Khushbu Sundar Makes Dosa

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls just a few days away, election campaign by various political parties has intensified. On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in alliance with the ruling AIADMK in the southern state, held rallies for the party’s candidates in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Union Minister Smriti Irani campaigned for BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan, who will be fighting the Tamil Nadu polls from Coimbatore South constituency. As a part of the campaign, Irani also performed Dandiya with BJP workers. In a video shared by ANI, the Minister was seen joining other female BJP workers in playing dandiya to the tunes of Gujarati songs in the party office.

Khusbu Sundar makes dosa during campaign trail

Meanwhile, BJP leader Khusbu Sundar also campaigned in Chennai’s Thousand Lights assembly constituency, where she was joined by scores of BJP workers. During her campaign trail in the city, Sundar was greeted by a huge crowd of supporters who gathered in large numbers to attend her rally. The Congress-turned-BJP leader also made popular south Indian delicacy - dosa as part of her campaign.

Chennai: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar campaigns at Thousand Lights assembly constituency; she also makes dosa as part of her election campaign. #TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/kmU6GZIpp5 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Tamil Nadu will hold polls in a single phase in 38 districts on April 6 to elect a total of 234 members to the Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted on May 2. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has allotted 20 seats to its NDA ally BJP in the upcoming polls.