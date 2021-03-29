BJP Netas Meet WB Guv Over Nimta Victim's Death, Seeks Murder Charge In FIR & Speedy Trial

A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the demise of a BJP worker's mother from Nimta on Monday. Linking the death of 85-year-old Shova Majumdar to the "extreme pain" caused due to the alleged assault by TMC goons, BJP contended that women in the State are not safe at present. Leaders including WB BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul and former BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had failed to utter a "single consolation word" for this daughter of the State.

Calling for strict action, they demanded that murder charges should be invoked against those TMC members accused of pushing her to the ground and hitting her. Moreover, the all-women delegation sought the matter to be tried at a fast-track court for ensuring speedy justice. The memorandum also claimed, "FIR was registered, but police didn't take any action".

Row over the demise of BJP worker's mother

On February 27, Shova Majumdar and her son Gopal who is a BJP worker were allegedly beaten up by TMC goons. She also alleged that the attackers had issued a threat not to disclose this incident to anyone. After BJP leaders vociferously condemned this, it resulted in a nationwide outrage. While TMC downplayed the incident, there was a new twist to the case as some relatives claimed that Gopal Majumdar used to beat up his mother.

While talking to ANI, however, she remarked, "They hit me on my head and neck and punched me. They hit me on my face too. I'm scared, they asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

Earlier in the day, leaders such as BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several other party leaders extended their condolences. Hitting out at TMC, they stressed that BJP will continue to struggle for creating a safe atmosphere for women in the state. In response, Mamata Banerjee opined, "I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers. But the BJP is now politicising the issue."