'BJP Netas Misled Telangana Farmers, Praja Sangrama Yatra Is A Deception': TRS Leader KTR

Calling the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra a deception, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao in an open letter, stated that the BJP state president does not have the right to step in Palamuru. Prior to commencing his yatra, he should tender an apology to Palamuru and the entire Telangana people for the betrayal, injustice and negligence done by the BJP to the State, he added.

KTR went on to say that the fields in Palamuru, which were once known for acute drought, have now turned into fertile lands. River Krishna was the lifeline of Palamuru. The BJP-led government had set up the River Krishna Management Board, however, there was no development in addressing the river water sharing disputes. This was pushing the district’s future in doubt, he lashed.

Bandi Sanjay should explain Centre's response: KTR

"Telangana has been demanding for national status for Palamuru RangaReddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Bandi Sanjay should explain the Centre’s response to the Palamuru people. Bandi Sanjay should step into Palamuru only after explaining to Telangana people as to why the Upper Bhadra project in neighbouring Karnataka is accorded national status and why Telangana is discriminated against,” said KTR.

"People have been appealing for a new railway line to Palamuru via Nagarkurnool but all their pleas were completely ignored by the BJP and its leaders and government," he said.

As BJP state president commenced his padayatra after offering prayers at Adishakti Pitham of Jogulamba Gadwal, KTR demanded Bandi Sanjay to let people know how much funds he has donated to temples in Telangana. He further added that the BJP which does politics in the name of God Sri Rama should tell the people of Telangana about how much they have donated to the Sri Rama temple in Bhadradri and if BJP had donated even a single rupee to the Yadadri temple

"The BJP leaders have misled the farmers of Telangana by encouraging them to cultivate paddy with the false promise of procurement of the crop by the central government. But, they changed their words and made the farming community suffer. Name your Yatra ‘Rythu Dagaa Yatra’ or ‘Rythu Dokhaa Yatra’," said KTR.

KTR asked Bandi Sanjay to apologize to the people for the BJP’s incompetent governance. No pada yatra can compensate for the betrayals done by BJP to Telangana. What was the point of doing pada yatra when the BJP only spills venom on the people of Telangana, TRS Working President asked.