BJP Netas To Meet LG Seeking Transfer Of Satyendar Jain To Jail Outside Delhi & CBI Probe

In a key development on Monday, a Delhi BJP delegation will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today over the allegations by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta demanded a CBI probe into the extortion charges against Satyendar Jain and Arvind Kejriwal. He also called for the incarcerated AAP Minister to be shifted from the Tihar jail to a prison in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh or Haryana to ensure that he does not influence witnesses. He also described Jain as an 'extortion agent' of the AAP supremo.

Adesh Gupta remarked, "The Delhi CM runs the Delhi government but has become the owner of a company AKVC- Arvind Kejriwal Vasooli Company. Its CEO is the Delhi CM. Politicians keep PAs. But Kejriwal keeps a VA- Vasooli Agent. His Vasooli Agent is in jail. That's the reason why the Delhi government and AAP are not removing their own Vasooli agent from jail. Because jail is a big den of extortion."

He added, "BJP's first demand is that a CBI probe should be conducted into this entire matter. Second, such a Minister should be shifted to a jail in Uttar Pradesh or Haryana because he can tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses. He can threaten other witnesses in the new extortion case". Jain was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case on May 30.

Conman writes to Delhi LG, again

Earlier, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar penned another letter to Delhi LG VK Saxena, demanding a CBI probe over the allegations against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. He claimed to have received threats from the jail administration on behalf of incarcerated AAP Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-DG Prison Sandeep Goel. To begin with, the conman alleged that he paid Rs.10 crore to Jain and Rs.12.50 crore to Goel as 'protection money'. Moreover, he hit out at Kejriwal for calling him the country's "biggest thug".

For instance, the conman contended that he handed over Rs.50 crore to Jain at Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot's farmhouse in 2016. He also claimed that Kejriwal and Jain attended his dinner party at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Bhikaji Cama Place subsequently. Besides this, Chandrasekhar accused Kejriwal of asking him to bring 20-30 individuals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu who can contribute at least Rs.500 crore cash to the party in return for positions and seats. Furthermore, he asserted that Kejriwal was 'very happy' that he mobilized Rs.50 crore within a short span and earned his trust.