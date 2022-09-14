BJP Nets Ex-Goa CM, 7 Other Congress MLAs; CM Sawant Says 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' Has Begun From The Coastal State

Panaji, Sep 14 (PTI) Eight Congress MLAs in Goa, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP, in a body blow to the opposition party which is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly.

The eight MLAs joined the BJP in presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP in Goa.

The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the state Assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly, while the Congress’ strength will be depleted from 11 to three.

The eight Congress MLAs - Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes - were seen interacting with Sawant in a viral photo hours ahead of formally joining the BJP.

Earlier on Wednesday, a resolution was passed in the Congress Legislature Party meeting here to merge with the BJP, Lobo said. The three other Congress MLAs - Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa and Carlos Alvares Ferreira - were not present when the resolution was passed, he added.

Sawant told reporters that no decision has been taken yet on a cabinet reshuffle in the backdrop of the BJP strength rising to 28 in the House.

The eight Congress MLAs have joined the BJP unconditionally, Sawant said.

Sawant said the BJP now has 28 MLAs and enjoys support of 33 MLAs altogether in the Assembly.

Sawant said the "Congress Chhodo Yatra" has begun from Goa, as seen from the influx of that party’s legislators into the BJP. PTI RPS GK VT VT VT

