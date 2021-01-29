'BJP Never Boycotted President While In Opposition': Pralhad Joshi Opposes Oppn's Move

After 20 opposition parties announced that they would jointly boycott the President's address during the upcoming budget session, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi had appealed to all the opposition political parties to reconsider their decision of boycotting President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in the Parliament on Friday. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said that the "President is above party politics".

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appeals to opposition

Stating that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past has never boycotted the President's address when it was in the opposition and said that the issue of the opposition political parties can be raised on the floor of the house on the motion of thanks to the President's address. So far, 19 opposition parties have come out and jointly said that they will be boycotting the President's address in the Parliament on Friday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting and so far whom so ever I have spoken to have said that they will be attending the meeting which will be held virtually. I appeal to them to attend."

Speaking further, Joshi said, "Looking at their (opposition parties) attitude, I appeal to them that there is a forum to discuss. After the President's address, there is a forum where you can discuss whatever you want. No matter how much time it takes, the Centre is ready to discuss everything in detail. be it 10 hours or 12 hours, we are ready to debate and discuss."

Stating that the opposition is welcome to put forth its views and the Centre will also share its views, the Union Minister said that democracy is for discussing. Asserting that the decision to boycott Present's speech is an "uncalled for", he said that he again appeals to the opposition to attend the address. Kindly reconsider this decision," he added.

Apart from Pralhad Joshi, MoS of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal also appealed to the opposition that they should respect the democratic procedure and attend the President's address today. Amid the ongoing farmers protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm bills, the Union Budget Session 2021 will be beginning from Friday with the Economic Survey 2020-21 to be tabled ahead of the Union Budget 2021 that will be presented on February 1.

BSP joins opposition to boycott President's speech

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Friday informed that her party stands with the agitating farmers and in order to express its solidarity with the farmer unions, it has decided to boycott the President's address at the Parliament at 11 am.

1. बी.एस.पी. ने, देश के आन्दोलित किसानों के तीन विवादित कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की माँग नहीं मानने व जनहित आदि के मामलों में भी लगातार काफी ढुलमुल रवैया अपनाने के विरोध में, आज मा. राष्ट्रपति के संसद में होने वाले अभिभाषण का बहिष्कार करने का फैसला लिया है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 29, 2021

2. साथ ही, कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेकर दिल्ली आदि में स्थिति को सामान्य करने का केन्द्र से पुनः अनुरोध तथा गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन हुए दंगे की आड़ में निर्दोष किसान नेताओं को बलि का बकरा न बनाए। इस मामले में यूपी के बीकेयू व अन्य नेताओं की आपत्ति में भी काफी सच्चाई। सरकार ध्यान दे। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 29, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the BSP chief said, "Do not make innocent farmer leaders a scapegoat under the guise of riots on Republic Day. Requesting the Centre to normalise the situation in the National Capital, she demanded that the government should immediately repeal the 3 farm laws.

20 political parties to boycott President's address

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that 16 political parties led by the Congress are set to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Parliament on January 29. The senior Congress leader informed that the decision was being taken over the 'forcible' passing of the Farm Laws in the Parliament.

Apart from the agrarian reforms, Azad also pointed at the economic situation of the country and the stand-off between India and China as some of the other reasons for the Opposition to boycott the President's address. Parties along with the likes of Trinamool Congress, NCP, DMK, PDP, SP, RJD, and Shiv Sena, will join Congress in the boycott.

