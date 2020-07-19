Rajasthan Govt Crisis: 'BJP Never Demanded Floor Test,' Says Gulab Chand Kataria

As the political crisis in Rajasthan continues to brew, BJP which has been sitting back and watching the pot stir has issued a statement saying that they will only do something 'when the time is right.' Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday told news agency ANI, that the saffron party had never demanded a floor test, adding that they were only watching the infighting from afar.

"The BJP had never demanded the floor test, not even now. We are watching their fight. When the time is right and we have to do something, then only we will discuss and move in that direction. As of now, we are being unnecessarily dragged into this matter," said Gulab Chand Kataria to news agency ANI.

This comes as sources report that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday evening called on Governor Kalraj Mishra in the pretext of holding an Assembly session. Ashok Gehlot plans to issue a whip in order to make the rebel MLAs attend it. If the MLAs, especially in the Pilot camp defy it, they can lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority.

'No private person authorised to tap phones'

Meanwhile, after the Congress released an audiotape transcript accusing the BJP of engaging in horse-trading in Rajasthan, the Gehlot-led government has been hit by serious allegations of phone-tapping. Speaking on this matter, the BJP leader said, "The state government has the right to tap phone but only after bringing it into the knowledge of and approval from the home department. No private person is authorised to do it. Some Lokesh Sharma, who is said to be OSD to the Chief Minister, had done it. He is not authorised, he violated the law."

BJP demands CBI inquiry; MHA steps in

Earlier on Saturday, addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra demanded a CBI inquiry on the phone tapping incident by the Congress. Patra asked the Ashok Gehlot government if orders were passed to tap the phones of all leaders in Rajasthan and are still going on?

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, has sought a report from Rajasthan’s Chief Secretary over the phone tapping issue in the state. The state's SOG has filed an FIR- naming rebel MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain after tapes were leaked with these persons allegedly conversing about money transactions. Jain and 2 other BJP leaders- Ashok Singh and Bharat Malani have been arrested by the SOG.

