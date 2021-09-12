'BJP Offered Me Cash': Bommai Cabinet Aspirant Blurts How He Joined Party, Became Minister

Stirring up a controversy on Saturday, former Karnataka cabinet minister and BJP MLA Shrimant Patil alleged that he was offered money by the saffron party while switching loyalties from the Congress in 2019 - an offer he refused and sought a good ministerial posting in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet instead.

Speaking to media at Ainapur in Belagavi on Saturday, the Kagwad MLA said that the BJP offered him money during Operation Lotus.

“They asked me how much money I wanted. But declines the offer and asked them to give suitable position after government formation. I have come to BJP without taking any money,” Patil said. "Now, they have dropped me from the new cabinet. However, I am confident of getting a cabinet berth in the coming days,” he added.

Patil held the portfolio of Minority Welfare in the Karnataka government between 2020 and 2021 and was recently dropped from the newly formed cabinet under chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Patil was one among the 16 MLAs from Congress and the JD(S) who defected to the BJP in 2019, leading to a collapse of the coalition government in the state. Though Congress and JD(S) have repeatedly accused the BJP of horsetrading MLAs with offers of money and position, the saffron party has been denying it.

Shrimant Patil demands Agriculture portfolio

Patil had won the 2018 Karnataka elections from the Kagwad constituency as a Congress candidate. After switching loyalties, he won the by-polls.

“I have done farming for two decades. But I was given a Textile and Minority Welfare portfolio, which I handled honestly. The Chief Minister had assured me that I would be included during the next Cabinet expansion. If the Agriculture portfolio is given, I will handle it efficiently and help people,” he added.

In a surprise move, Basavaraj Bommai, who has his political origins in the Janata Parivar, was made the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, following the exit of state BJP strongman Yediyurappa from the post. Ever since Bommai took the top position, he has been facing resistance from several unhappy MLAs who have been demanding ministerial berths.