BJP On Kejriwal 'predicting' Sisodia & Jain Arrests: 'CM Aware Of All Black Deeds'

After Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's convenor Arvind Kejriwal's prediction that his deputy Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested, the Bharatiya Janata Party drew parallels with the arrest of former Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP's Delhi President Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal was 'well-aware of all the black deeds of his ministers, and thus, the predictions'.

"Kejriwal Ji knows how many black deeds they have indulged in, how many files they have signed in his presence. He knows that if they indulge in corruption they will be arrested...Right now, it's his scare, his frustration that is speaking," Gupta told the Channel.

BJP's scathing attack on AAP

During the exclusive conversation, the President of BJP's Delhi unit put forth the AAP several questions. He asked, "If there is no scam then, then why was the commission of the liquor vendors increased from 2.5 per cent to 12 per cent? Why did you decrease the number of dry days from 21 to 3? Because it would increase their sale. They haven't answered why they waived of Rs 144 crore of the liquor mafias. Rs 30 crore earnest money, which was to be forfeited, why did you return it? Why did you bring blacklisted companies like Khau Gali in this?"

Delhi's Excise Policy case

In July, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy of 2021-2022. Subsequently, the CBI registered an FIR in the case, and named Manish Sisodia, the in-charge of Excise Policy, as accused number 1. The agency then went on to conduct raids on August 17. Raids were conducted at nearly 31 locations across the country, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Bengaluru, leading to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, digital records etc.

On August 13, the agency issued the first set of summons in the matter. Of the 15 accused named in the FIR, five are presently being questioned by the agency.