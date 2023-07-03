BJP Only Alternative To BRS, Says Bandi Sanjay Ahead Of PM Modi's Telangana Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay on Monday (July 3) launched a fresh attack on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8. Hitting out at CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Sanjay termed BJP as the only alternative to BRS.

Bandi Sanjay mocked the Congress stating that the party has lost its deposits in every by-election and has no place in Telangana. "Now attempts are being made to breathe some life into the dead party," he added.

While slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling BRS a B-Team of the BJP, he claimed both the parties have joined hands inside and outside Parliament as they were in no position to fight against the BJP independently. “But the people are with us and they will vote for us in the elections. Even the intelligence reports confirmed the same,” he added.

PM Modi's Telangana visit

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls slated later in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega public rally in Telangana's Hanamakonda on Saturday (July 8). Over 15 lakh people are expected to attend the 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha,' sources said.

During his Telangana visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects at Warangal and visit the famous Bhadrakali temple, said Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. He added that a wagon manufacturing unit is going to come up in Warangal town.

He asserted that the proposed unit to be set up by the Centre would have the capacity to manufacture 200 wagons per month. The cost of the unit, its employment potential and other details would be announced soon, he added.





