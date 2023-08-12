'BJP Only Does Divisive Politics': Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it only does divisive politics. He also stated that the saffron party does not control the media but certainly uses it for its personal motive.

He further slammed the ruling government and said the farmers should stop expecting anything from the Uttar Pradesh government, as the government was taking over land from the farmers.

Questioning the Yogi government, he said, "While you are talking about opening the doors of export for the farmers, how much has been exported till now? Trees are being cut in Ayodhya, plantation of trees is being shown on paper but forests are not visible. What happened to the crop insurance scheme? Will you be providing a market to the farmers? There has been no progress on sustainable goal discussion. We haven't spoken on electricity yet."

He also asked, "How is a one trillion dollar economy possible without the help of the farmers and without the improvement of the agriculture sector?"

Akhilesh added that the state government had also claimed to achieve a one trillion-dollar economy.

"Earlier they (BJP Govt) used to recognise themselves with 'chaal, charitra aur chehra', but now they are known by hatred, corruption, unemployment, and inflation", he stated.

Uttar Pradesh CM responds to Samajwadi Party chief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party chief and said that those born with a silver spoon in their mouths will never understand the problems of farmers, Dalits, backward classes, and the poor.

Adityanath said that his government has been working for the welfare of farmers and, “Those who are born with a silver spoon, will not understand the problems of the poor farmers, Dalits or backward classes. What they did for them is known to the entire state and the country.”

He added, "In 2024 also, do not worry, the account will not open and the double engine government will be repeated.”