BJP only political party which remained fully functional during Covid: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the BJP is the only political party which remained fully functional during COVID-19 and its organisational activities continued uninterrupted throughout the pandemic.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting here, he said what makes the BJP different from other political parties is that it has a well-established structure with a constitution, and its work culture is determined by certain firmly laid down conventions, traditions and practices.

This enables the party to be perpetually prepared to adjust and instantly reorient itself to any challenge, whether it is political or otherwise, and the same was also witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

It is the inherent resilience and consistency of the BJP which became distinctly visible during the pandemic, he said.

As a result of this, while all other political parties had either become inactive or gone into hibernation, the BJP continued its calendar of activities uninterrupted not only virtually but also on the ground, Singh added. PTI AKV IJT

