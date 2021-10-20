BJP Open To Alliance With 'patriot' Amarinder Singh; 'Ready To Discuss Farmer Issues'

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh announced that he would launch his own political party with a tantalising alliance hint, the BJP has said it is open to alliance with 'patriots' who put national interests first. Captain Amarinder, who quit the Congress after resigning as Punjab Chief Minister said on Tuesday that he would soon launch his own party and is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP if the farmers' issue is resolved.

"Amarinder Singh is a patriot. BJP's main agenda is nationalism and keeping the nation first. All those parties who want to form alliances with us on this agenda are welcome," party general secretary and Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam told PTI on Wednesday.

On his condition of resolving farmers' issues, the BJP leader said, "Captain talked about farmers' issues. We are committed to it and are working for the welfare of farmers. If the time comes, both will sit together and discuss the matter." As far as the agitation is concerned, it is politically motivated, he alleged.

Amarinder Singh was once a soldier and his stand on issues of national security should be praised, the BJP leader said.

"....He (Amarinder Singh) was a soldier. He knows about the threats to the country and how to secure it is. And whenever it was a matter of national security and security at the borders, we have appreciated his stand," Gautam said, adding that nationalists are not "untouchables" to the BJP.

Gautam, however, indicated that nothing has been finalised yet as "Amarinder Singh still needs to form his party and put forward his views."

Amarinder Singh's massive political move

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab and quit Congress last month after facing humiliation from Navjot Singh Sidhu and the Congress High Command which clearly sided with the latter. The party replaced him with Charanjit Singh Channi but continues to suffer internal turmoil.

On Tuesday, Singh declared that he will launch his own political party soon to serve the interests of Punjab and hinted that it would have a seat-sharing pact with the saffron party provided the anti-farm laws protest is resolved. He also displayed a willingness to forge an alliance with the breakaway factions of the SAD such as the Dhindsa and Brahmpura factions. The senior Congress leader affirmed, "I will not rest till I can secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats."

(With inputs from agency)