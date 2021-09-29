Amid speculations of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with top BJP leaders in Delhi on Tuesday, the saffron party has dropped hints that it would welcome the veteran leader into its fold. Miffed by PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's constant attacks on his government, 79-year-old Capt. Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab CM after 4.5 years of service.

The BJP is of the view that the Congress lost its tall leader as it encouraged a divisive politician like Sidhu. Terming the developments as unfortunate, the party's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said the saffron party would 'welcome any patriot' willing to join the fold.

Speaking to ANI, Dushyant Gautam said that a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Captain Amarinder Singh would be good.

"Captain's resignation was a result of Congress' move to promote anti-Indian and divisive forces. This has been going on since Mani Shankar Aiyyar's time, who had then conspired to oust PM Modi by joining hands with Pakistan. Congress' move to induct Navjot Singh was a part of this conspiracy," said Gautam, attacking the grand old party.

He also stated that Captain Amarinder Singh was a fit leader to govern Punjab, given his understanding of the border state as well as his experience in the Armed Forces.

The former Punjab Chief Minister arrived in the national capital on Tuesday for some 'personal work' amid speculations that he would meet the Home Minister and other BJP leaders there. However, speaking to the media, Captain Amarinder Singh denied rumours that it was a political visit. Notably, sources claim that Captain Amarinder is set to make a big announcement during his stay in the capital.

His arrival in Delhi came on the same day when Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress President, triggering a series of resignations by his supporters.

'Told you so': Captain on Sidhu's resignation

Capt. Amarinder Singh said Sidhu’s resignation as PPCC chief within two months of taking over the vital post proves that he was an "unstable" man who could not be relied upon to lead the ruling party, especially in a border state like Punjab.

Terming Sidhu’s resignation as sheer drama, Captain Amarinder said the move suggested that his former cabinet colleague was preparing the "ground to quit the Congress and join hands with another party" in the run-up to the state Assembly polls.

"I had been saying all along that this man is unstable and dangerous, and cannot be entrusted with the task of running Punjab," said Captain Amarinder, adding that Sidhu had also proved to be absolutely incompetent during his stint as a minister in his government.