'BJP Opposed Sterilization Program': C'garh CM Baghel Questions Population Control Bill

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel joined other opposition leaders in criticising the UP Law Commission's proposed bill on population control. Baghel questioned the BJP's policy and intentions, saying that the "BJP had opposed sterilization program." He also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the increased population of the country. The Congress leader stressed that the "Laws aren't going to resolve this issue."

CM Bhupesh Baghel speaks on Population Control Bill

Moreover, citing the sterilization program introduced by Congress, Baghel alleged that if the initiative had been continued in the 1970s, today's population would not be as high. Escalating his attack on the saffron party, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister opined that "public awareness important" than any law.

UP's draft bill on population control

By July 19, suggestions on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill, 2021 are being sought. After one year from the date of publication in the Gazette, the provisions of this legislation will take effect. A public servant or a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilisation on himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such as a soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, a rebate on utility charges, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, and so on, according to the bill.

Couples who choose to have a single child will receive additional benefits such as free health care and insurance for the child until the age of 20, free education up to graduation for the child, priority admission to all educational institutions including IIMs and AIIMS, preference for the child in government jobs, and a scholarship for higher education if the child is a girl. Parents of a single kid who fall below the poverty line would be compensated Rs.80,000 and Rs.1,00,000, respectively, if the child is a boy or a girl. The bill also includes penalties for anyone who break the two-child policy, including a ban on collecting subsidies and contesting local government elections.

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI