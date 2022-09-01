BJP Opposes Congress' 10 Guarantees Ahead Of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday countered the Congress' 10 assurances in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Mocking the grand old party's efforts to attract the voters, the saffron party said that those who will never form a government in Himachal are trying to woo voters with guarantees.

Congress on Wednesday announced 10 guarantees including the restoration of the old pension scheme for employees, Rs 1500 monthly financial assistance for women between 18 to 60 years, the creation of five lakh jobs, and 300 units of free electricity.

"The Congress party has given 10 guarantees to the people of Himachal Pradesh which they would fulfill on coming to power. The party should tell whether the guarantees which Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is giving to the people of Himachal have been given to the people of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan," Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was quoted by news agency ANI.

Highlighting that the Congress is promising people what the BJP government has already provided them, he added, "The BJP government is providing health services in villages through mobile health vans. Congress is talking about buying cow dung and their leaders are making fun of drinking cow urine (gowmutra)."

Notably, the guarantees were announced by state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Wednesday in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla. Baghel, who is a senior party observer for Himachal Pradesh, said they will implement the announcements if the party comes to power and the party does not resort to "jumlebaazi".

Congress' 10 guarantees ahead of Himachal polls

Apart from announcing the restoration of the old pension scheme for employees, creating five lakh jobs, and 300 units of free electricity, the Congress party has also given a guarantee of fair price for crops and fruits, Rs 680 crore start-up fund, mobile clinics, quality education with English medium schools in Assembly segments and buying 10 litres of milk from locals who own cows and buffaloes besides purchasing cow dung for Rs 2 per kg.

“Today 10 guarantees have been launched by the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Board. We will implement these 10 guarantees. We are not the ones who do ‘jumlebaazi’,” Baghel said.

Calling state welfare measures as “rewaris”, Baghel attacked Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and said, "The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh is saying certain things can’t happen and these days there is a discussion going on about ‘rewaris’. They won’t let anyone do anything and the public welfare schemes will also be stopped because (for them) public welfare schemes are rewaris."

“People should have faith in Congress. Unlike BJP we deliver what we say. The guarantees that we have made are also the demands of the people of Himachal Pradesh and are important for the development of the state,” he added.

(With agency inputs)