BJP Optimistic Of Going Past 'target' In 3rd Phase Of WB Polls; TMC Dares Saffron Party

BJP's West Bengal co-in-charge Amit Malviya on Tuesday claimed that his party is winning more seats than expected in the third phase of the Assembly election. Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led party of indulging in violence and intimidation in its stronghold, he expressed satisfaction on BJP foiling the designs of TMC goons. Moreover, he exuded confidence in the saffron party building on the momentum in the upcoming phases. On the other hand, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien wrote on Twitter, "Three phases done. Five to go. Mamata Banerjee has got this covered. Catch us if you can".

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the Indian Secular Front founded by influential Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui.

Addressing a press conference on March 5, WB CM Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 291 TMC candidates while leaving three seats for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for the Assembly election. The list includes 50 women candidates, 79 Scheduled Caste candidates, 17 Scheduled Tribes candidates and 42 Muslim candidates. On the other hand, BJP's candidate list includes prominent leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, three other Lok Sabha MPs, ex-nominated MP Swapan Dasgupta, Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second and third phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent and 77.68 per cent respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.