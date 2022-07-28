BJP Organises Protest Rally In Kolkata Against Bengal Cash Scam As ED Probe Continues

BJP workers conducted a massive rally and protested on the streets of Kolkata against the Bengal SSC recruitment scam, in which cash worth crores was recovered from a close aide of West Bengal's Industry minister Partha Chatterjee. Cash worth over Rs 50 crore has so far been recovered from properties owned by Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of the Bengal minister, who is also a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Both the minister and his associate, Mukherjee, have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crore from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday, July 27. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

'Close aides of Partha Chatterjee came and stacked money'

Actor Arpita Mukherjee reportedly told the ED, during interrogation on July 27, that she herself was not allowed to enter her flats, as per sources. She added that the 'only person' who had access to her flat was minister Partha Chatterjee.

It is also pertinent to note that a black diary was recovered during raids conducted at Arpita Mukherjee's locations on July 27, which had listed down the names of the candidates who were supposed to be included in the merit list and how much money would be passed from what location.

The diary also had information about the department of higher education & school education of the government of West Bengal. It has raised serious questions about the tampering of the merit list to favour specific candidates with lesser marks and the ones who topped the list were deprived of getting jobs.

Other incriminating documents seized

Apart from the diary, other incriminating documents recovered by the ED include the property document showing joint ownership rights of Chatterjee and associate Arpita Mukherjee. An envelope with 'Minister-in-charge, Department of Higher Education, School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of WB' was also found.

(Image: ANI)