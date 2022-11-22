BJP Pans AAP Over Rape Accused Giving Massages To Kejriwal Min, Alleges Quid Pro Quo

Is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or Satyendar Jain in a ‘Quid-Pro-Quo with the masseur who massaged the latter, questioned BJP after Republic TV broke the news on November 22, the massager (Rinku) was a rape accused and in the police custody under the POCSO act. BJP spokesperson said maybe AAP offered concessions to the masseur in exchange for the massage services to Satyendar Jain.

Notably, Republic TV exposed on Tuesday, November 22, the Masseur (Rinku) is in judicial custody under POCSO Act allegedly on charges of raping a minor. He is not a Physiotherapist. Significantly, as a fallout of the Satyendar Jain massage episode, the Superintendent of police was transferred along with 55 others.

#BREAKING | Mega controversy over the identity of the person massaging Satyendar Jain as it turns out he is a rape accused. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/vCwf2EAcKG — Republic (@republic) November 22, 2022

‘Quid-pro-quo between AAP and Masseur?’

AAP’s duplicity has been exposed, there is an inconsistency between what they preach and do, stated Nalin Kohli, BJP spokesperson after AAP claimed Satyendar Jain was undergoing Physiotherapy prescribed after undergoing surgeries, “It’s yet another example of the duplicity of the Aam Aadmi Party. They practice something completely opposite to what they preach. They are lying consistently,” and also levelled a charge of ‘quid-pro-quo’ between the rape accused masseur Rinku and Satyendar Jain or AAP, “To have a convict massage him (Satyendar Jain) or give extra benefits, maybe it will be a question, Aam Aadmi Party or Satyendar Jain promising him beyond law - Are they, for example, telling another prisoner that you do these services and we assure that you get parole… maybe we can help you in jail with extra facilities. Is there a Quid-pro-Quo?,” questioned Kohli

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam lashing out at the Aam Aadmi Party said, the party has proved to be a defrauder of people who are already frauds, “You have seen in films, the bigger goon forces the smaller goon serve him, the maha thug (allegedly Satyendar Jain) is taking service from a (allegedly) rapist. The AAP has been exposed in this case, how they are living a lavish life (inside the jail) and how they are exploiting the people.”

AAP’s Physiotherapy claim falls flat

Republic TV’s expose about the masseur raised serious questions about AAP's defence that Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain was undergoing physiotherapy in Tihar jail. As per sources, the person seen providing massage (Rinku) to Jain was a prisoner who is not qualified to be a physiotherapist. He has been imprisoned in a rape case registered at the JP Kalan Police Station. The accused has been booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

The jail authorities are investigating the link, sources added. AAP in its first response to the CCTV footage of the VVIP treatment of Jain in Tihar jail claimed that he was 'unwell'.