Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Rajasthan Congress government over the presence of Chhabra violence accused at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence and said that Congress always support rioters.

Speaking about the Chhabra riots in Rajasthan, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The Chhabra violence took place against the Hindus in Rajasthan." Referring to the main accused of the communal violence that happened in a year, he further added, "Asif, was spotted at the Iftar party of Ashok Gehlot." Poonawalla then said that Congress always support rioters. "This is not surprising. because, Congress ka hath, Humesa dagaiyon ke sath," Poonawalla said.

"To date, they have not been able to accuse, the main accused in Karauli anti-Hindu violence. Till date, whenever it gets the opportunity, Congress stands in solidarity with rioters, whether it in Karauli, Khargone, Khambhat, or Jahangirpuri. But they never stand in solidarity with the Hindus who has been targeted," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla further accused Congress of being a hypocrite. "They have a stand to take for demolition of illegal encroachments in Jahangirpuri, but they do not utter a word when a temple was demolished in Alwar by the anti-Hindu mindset of the Rajasthan government," he said. "This kind of anti-Hindu DNA of the Congress party in Rajasthan gets reflected time and again," he further added.

Earlier, on Monday, a new controversy erupted in the state of Rajasthan when photos of the Chhabra violence accused, attending Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Iftar party came out. Asif, the main accused of Chhabra violence, was not only present at CM Ashok Gehlot's house during the entire Iftar program, but also posed fiercely with ministers and senior Congress leaders. The pictures expose the harsh reality of the Congress party working with the rioters of the Chhabra violence.

'Congress is responsible for every violence in Rajasthan': Gulab Chand Kataria

Speaking exclusively with the Republic on the same matter, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan legislative assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria said, "Congress is playing a cheap politics of vote bank, by allowing such accused to sit next to the CM," Kataria said. He blamed the Congress government for spreading communal violence by allowing accused people in their Iftar parties. "The Chief Minister must apologise for this," he added. On the current law and order situation in the state, Kataria said, "Whatever violence is happening in the state, Congress is 100 per cent responsible for that. In fact, the Karauli violence, Chhabra violence and whatever happened in Alwar, are sponsored by the Congress government."

'CM must be arrested': BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar reacted sharply to the development and accused CM of providing shelter to the terrorists. "The main accused, the terrorist of the Chhabra violence was present at the CM house. The house of CM has now become a centre for terrorism." He then requested the Rajasthan Police to arrest the CM. "I request the police of Rajasthan to arrest the CM Ashok Gehlot," he said.

Chhabra riots

Last year, communal violence broke out in the Chhabra city, Rajasthan. The clash started over a car parking which led to a stabbing incident in Baran's Chhabra in Rajasthan. Kamal Singh Gurjar was stabbed by Fareed, Aabid and Sameer during an argument over car parking in Baran. People protested against the incident and demanded arrests of the accused in the stabbing incident. Police arrested three people in the stabbing incident. This further sparked outrage in the other community which lead to vandalism and setting shops ablaze. Reportedly, over a dozen shops were burnt in the clashes between the two warring factions.