After the Liquor gate, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenged Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Education scam facts. Launching a scathing attack on AAP’s top leadership during a press conference held on Monday, August 29, BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia termed the AAP government the ‘Paap Sarkaar’.

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia raised fresh questions on the AAP government. Bhatia said after Health, Liquor, now Education scam has come to the fore. Kejriwal is toying with kids' future. He did not even dismiss Health minister Satyendar Jain who is lodged in jail for the last 3 months.

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia raises CVC report in alleged Education scam

Raising CVC report in alleged Education scam, BJP’s Gaurav Bhatia said, “According to AAP manifesto, 500 new schools were promised in Delhi. The new schools didn't come up but, in a pre-planned manner, they sought a report from PWD. Submitted at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, the report stated that additional classrooms will be built & new schools won't be built.”

“The report showed a 50-90% hike in construction costs, overlooking provisions of the CPWD manual, for profit so that tender can be given to select contractors. The concern is that the CVC inquiry report was sent to Delhi government Vigilance Secy 2.5 years back, but till now it did not come in the public domain,” Gaurav Bhatia said.

Shortfall of 33% of classrooms: Gaurav Bhatia

Questioning the AAP government on the alleged Education scam, Gaurav Bhatia said, “Why Kejriwal took no cognizance on the CVC inquiry report that was sent to Delhi Govt Vigilance Secy 2.5 yrs back. Why was the Tender value increased? What has Kejriwal done to the CVC report?”

“Inquiry report suggested that there is a shortfall of 33% of classrooms. When 6133 classrooms were to be built, why only 4027 classrooms were built? When the tender was only 860 cr, why does the report say the government spent 1315 cr. Why did the AAP government spend 445 cr above tender value?” Gaurav Bhatia further questioned.

Accusing him of keeping the general public’s hard-earned money in his pockets, Gaurav Bhatia said that AAP government leaders have been thinking of doing scams every day and the ‘aap-paap’ government is toying with the future of kids.

Speaking about AAP’s decision of instilling Rainwater Harvesting systems in schools, Bhatia mentioned that AAP’s decision was to build 29 systems. However, only two Rainwater Harvesting systems were built.

Babbar and Babbar Associate was appointed by Delhi Govt without tender: Adesh Gupta

Speaking on similar lines, Delhi BJP unit chief Adesh Gupta said the ‘Paap’ sarkaar kept the CVC report out of the public domain for the last 2.5 years because it exposed their lies.

Adesh Gupta said, “CVC findings came to you on 17th February 2020. But you kept it out of the public domain. This is a serious matter because you speak about Swaraj and reached Sharab”

Further accusing Kejriwal of running a series of corruption, Adesh Gupta said, “It has been found that Babbar and Babbar Associate too was appointed by Delhi Govt without tender. This is a matter of grave corruption.”

Levelling fresh charges on AAP, Adesh Gupta said, “Kejriwal government has not even spared temple of education. Everything happens via tender. Kejriwal arbitrarily appointed an architect, a consultant close to jailed minister Satyendar Jain - Babbar and Babbar. He appointed a consultant without tender. It should be probed.”