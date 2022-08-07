BJP Pans Gehlot Over Remark On Rape-related Murders; 'Is That Congress' Thought Process?'

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a shocking statement and said that rape-related murders increased due to the law hanging culprits, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore slammed Gehlot and said that rather than giving such statements, the Rajasthan CM should focus on safety and security of women in the state.

Speaking to ANI over CM Ashok Gehlot's remark, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Incidents of rapes are increasing, especially in Rajasthan. Unfortunately, Rajasthan happens to be number one in the country in crime against women. Even in the last four months of this year, rapes in Rajasthan have gone up to 31%." Adding further he said, "A chief minister of the state needs to use the police force for the protection of the women and (other) citizens rather than try and become a psychologist for rapists and give these statements. What does he mean to say that a strict action, a punishment of hanging should be taken off? Is that the thought process of Congress?"

'Gehlot should rather focus on women's safety': BJP

Former Union Minister Rathore said, "It is unfortunate that a state like Rajasthan which used to be peaceful and now you hear incidents of riots, communal violence, crime against women, everything is going up."

He slammed Rajasthan CM over his ‘rapes are going up because we are registering FIRs’ remark and called it ridiculous. "Instead of giving these comments, he should rather focus on safety and security of women (in the state),” he told ANI. Rathore also attacked Gehlot for going to Delhi for a Congress protest and said, “He repeatedly leave the responsibility of the state and running to Delhi for protecting own family and that to for mere questioning."

CM Gehlot blames punitive laws for rape-related murders

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday blamed the punitive laws under Section 376 IPC for rape-related murders in the country. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Congress leader said a "dangerous trend" of murder after rape is being witnessed after the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which four convicts were awarded death sentences.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," the Chief Minister said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Nirbhaya case refers to the brutal rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who was savagely assaulted on the moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, who came to be known as ''Nirbhaya'' (fearless), died after a fortnight-long battle.

In the aftermath of the Nirbhaya case, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 was passed that amended several provisions of Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act, and the Criminal Procedure Code.