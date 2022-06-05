BJP Pans Kejriwal Over 'four Demands On Kashmiri Pandits'; 'What Have You Done For Them?'

Union Minister Anurag Thakur questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his four demands on the killings of Kashmiri pandits and questioned as to what he had done for the community in Delhi. The BJP leader further stated that CM Kejriwal neither believed in the cruelty on Kashmiri pandits nor acknowledged the surgical strikes and also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab with the help of Khalistani supporters. The BJP leader's statement comes as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day addressed a protest rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the targeted killings of Kashmiri pandits in the Kashmir valley and made four demands to improve their situation.

The Delhi Chief Minister was asked 10 questions after the arrest of Delhi's Education Minister Satyendar Jain, however, he wasn't able to answer even one of them, the Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur said. The BJP leader further said that BJP since the days of the Jana Sangh has fought for the state of Jammu and Kashmir with decisive steps taken in the form of the abrogation of Article 370, 35A. Union Minister Anurag Thakur finally demanded that AAP should first remove their corrupt leaders and then raise questions on the BJP.

"What has Arvind Kejriwal done for Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi? He even raised questions on surgical strikes & airstrikes. He doesn't believe in the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits & takes support from Khalistani supporters to form a govt in Punjab," Anurag Thakur stated, thus raising questions on the Delhi CM over his contribution in improving the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi.

By referring to the steps taken by the BJP in the form of abrogation of Article 370, 35A and the constant struggle for the issues of the state since the days of the Jana Sangh, the Union Minister said, "BJP asked 10 questions, you (Arvind Kejriwal) couldn't answer even one. From the time of the Jana Sangh to BJP, the voice for Kashmir was raised by BJP. Modi govt liberated (J&K) from Article 370, 35A & terrorists... expel your corrupt leaders... then raise questions at us."

Kejriwal's four demands to the BJP

Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' in Delhi, said that the BJP government has failed in handling Kashmir, and that the saffron party is not able to provide security to the Kashmiri Pandits resulting in the redux of the era of 1990 when the Kashmiri pandits were forced to leave the Kashmir valley. He also objected to the J&K administration's decision to not allow the Kashmiri pandits to conduct protests and raise their voice.

The Delhi CM further stated that the country needs actions and not meetings - indicating the high-level meeting being called by the Home Minister in the wake of the killings.

Delhi CM Kejriwal put forth before the central government a list of four demands to improve the situation of the Kashmiri Hindus:

The Central government should put in front of the country a plan to stop the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits and soldiers.

Signed bond with Kashmiri Pandits which states that they cannot work outside Kashmir, should be cancelled.

All their demands should be considered and fulfilled.

Security should be provided.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@AAMAADMIPARTY