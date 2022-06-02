BJP Pans Rahul, Sonia Gandhi Over ED Summons; 'Zero-tolerance Towards Corruption'

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party head Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the National Herald case, BJP has now launched an attack on the Congress leaders. Raising questions over the case charged by the central agency, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday stated that his party has ‘zero-tolerance towards corruption.' Backing the probe held by the ED, Bhatia contended that the Congress leaders were corrupt and their party could also be called the ‘corrupt party.’

Speaking at a press briefing, Gaurav Bhatia fired salvos at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Starting the presser by stating that there was no place for corruption in the BJP, Bhatia alleged that the corruption charges levelled against the Congress party were true and claimed that the party had also done tax evasion. “BJP has zero-tolerance towards corruption. There is no place for corruption in BJP,” he said.

#LIVE | BJP has zero-tolerance towards corruption. Investigative agencies are investigating in a free and fair manner. There is no place for corruption in BJP. Isn't a case running against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi?: BJP https://t.co/ihYQd1aeaj pic.twitter.com/luYGOhHrEo — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2022

Furthermore, Bhatia raised questions to the Congress’ top brass over the National Herald case. “Isn't a case running against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi? What is their connection with National Herald? I have the Delhi HC order. All the accusations against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi appear to be true,” the BJP spokesperson said in the briefing on ED summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

“Delhi HC and SC have decided not to quash this matter. Why did they not state these facts in Congress PC? Congress is hiding the truth. People of the country want to know the truth from the Congress leaders,” Bhatia said while adding that “corruption of all the corrupt people is being revealed”. He further said that Sonia Gandhi should come forward and reveal the truth about the ongoing case.

'When was this Young Indian Company incorporated?'

Furthermore, the BJP spokesperson went on to fire a series of questions aimed at the Congress leaders about the Young India Company involved in the case. “A company named AJL gives a loan of Rs 90 crore to Young Indian Company. When was this Young Indian Company incorporated? Isn't it true that in November 2010, when you had the government at the Centre, this company was incorporated, so that fraudulently the AJL company was transferred to Young Indian Company,” Bhatia said.

“Young Indian Company is 38% by Rahul Gandhi and 38% by Sonia Gandhi,” he further stated while slamming the Congress leaders. “Sonia Gandhi Ji, is it not true that in May 2019, ED had attached assets worth Rs 65 crore. You had time; you went to court. Did the court say that it was wrongly seized?” Bhatia asked.

Congress can be called the ‘corrupt party’

The BJP spokesperson continued his attack on the two Congress leaders and said that both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were involved in the corruption. Alleging that the party was involved in it, Bhatia said that the Congress could be called the ‘corrupt party’. “Gandhi family is protecting their dynasty. There is a motive behind every crime. They misused power and did tax evasion,” he further said.

The BJP leader ended the press briefing by raising two questions to the Congress leaders. “What is the connection of Congress with Young India Company? Why is Congress hiding corrupt practices?” he asked. The BJP’s attack on Congress came after Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi dismissed all charges levelled against them by the ED and claimed that the summons was issued due to 'political vendetta'. Congress alleged that the BJP was ‘misusing and abusing authority’ with the case.

ED summons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

It is pertinent to note that the summons links to the case filed by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013. Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore’ by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. ED registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian and asked the two leaders to appear before the central agency.

Image: REPUBLIC