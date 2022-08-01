BJP Pans West Bengal Govt For 'failure In Supporting' CWG Gold Medallist Achinta Sheuli

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP's National Spokesperson, launched scathing attacks at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government after weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's brother accused the state of being 'ignorant' toward the athletes. Sheuli, on August 1, won India's third gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham after lifting a combined weight of 313kg in the 73kg category of Weightlifting.

After the 20-year-old's victory, his brother Alok Sheuli revealed that nobody knew that a boy from West Bengal's Deulpur village in Howrah even participated in the CWG 2022 and revealed that the state's Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary seems ignorant.

Howrah, WB | In 2020 state govt gave an award, nobody knows that a boy from our village participated in CWG. Even state's Sports minister seems ignorant, we need government support. We are yet to see how much money will they give for it: Alok Sheuli, Achinta Sheuli's brother pic.twitter.com/qnwJk0opYE — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

BJP's Poonawalla lambasts CM Mamata Banerjee's government

In a video address, Poonawalla accused the West Bengal government of denying the youth of new opportunities. He further said that the government which endorses itself as a believer of Maa, Maati and Maanush, only cares about "money, money, money". Poonawalla underscored the SSC scam alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress first looted employment opportunities from the youth and now has been exposed for their failures in supporting the state's athletes.

"The youth, those who want to be sportspersons, have also been deprived of the opportunities, platform and support by the government because perhaps the government is only interested in looting the people, in doing scams and counting the mountain of cash that they have made," Poonawalla added.

The spokesperson also demanded that the CM Banerjee-led government should apologise for its ignorance in both sports and education. He also emphasised how PM Narendra Modi is motivating the young athletes through Khelo India and also through personal interactions with them and how the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is lending its support to the players.

Earlier today, Sheuli's brother first accused the state government of not paying attention to the athletes and underscored the lack of funds. "While in other states, cash money is given to athletes we are yet to see how much money will they give for it," he told ANI. However, CM Banerjee congratulated Sheuli on his win and for winning the third gold medal for India.

"Heartfelt congratulations to him. Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours!" CM Banerjee wrote in her tweet.

Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022.



Heartfelt congratulations to him. Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 1, 2022

