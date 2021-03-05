BJP Parliamentarian Welcomes Mithun Chakraborty To Join Party, Says 'It Would Be Great'

Arjun Singh, a parliamentarian belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, reacted to the speculations of Mithun Chakraborty joining the saffron party. Talking to the media, Singh welcomed him and said, "If Mithun Chakraborty joins the party, it would be great for the party as well as the people of Bengal.

Elaborating further, he said, "If he joins the party on March 7, with PM Modi on stage, it would be all the better."

Mithun Chakroborty joining the saffron party on March 7?

Souces on Friday reported that Chakraborty is likely to join BJP in the presence of PM Modi at the Kolkata rally at Brigade Parade Ground on March 7. It is pertinent to mention here that the party has been in talks with the actor for a long time now, and this became quite clear when he met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai but claimed they 'did not discuss politics'.

Mithun meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

On February 16, Mohan Bhagwat held a 1-hour meeting at Mithun Chakraborty’s residence in Madh Island, rising speculations of the actor's saffron plunge. Chakraborty denied saying, "I have a spiritual relationship with him (Bhagwat) and it is very deep. It had been decided before, that whenever he comes to Mumbai, he will come home. He asked me to bring my family along to Nagpur. That is all. We had breakfast together. No politics. Please don’t link it and blow it out of proportion.”

Chakraborty - a Trinamool MP - had resigned from Rajya Sabha in 2013 amid the Saradha Chit Fund scam, as per reports. The actor who was Saradha's brand ambassador was questioned by the CBI for allegedly receiving payment of Rs 2 crores - which was returned by the actor to ED in 2015. He had reportedly denied involvement in the scam and has stated that any transactions between him and the group were professional fees as the brand ambassador of the company.

Apart from Chakraborty, BJP has issued an open invitation to Sourav Ganguly to join PM's rally in Kolkata. As per local reports, the BCCI chief has denied any poll plunge, maintaining 'Everyone is not meant for every role'. BJP Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu said, "He is most welcome to join the rally" while CPM leader Asok Bhattacharya claims Ganguly has no interest in joining politics.

