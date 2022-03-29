BJP Parliamentary Meet Concludes; Foundation Day To Assembly Polls Discussed By Top Brass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Ambedkar International Centre for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting. Apart from the PM, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present at the meeting. During the meeting, the BJP’s top brass discussed various topics from hosting the party foundation day to the Assembly elections.

Earlier, the BJP leaders had held a meeting to analyse the results of the Assembly elections which in turn, would impact the presidential polls later this year. Talking post the Parliamentary meeting, BJP leaders said that the top brass discussed various issues impacting the party in the presence of PM Modi. BJP leaders informed that the party discussed various special events in the pipeline relating to the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to celebrate the country’s many freedom fighters. The leadership also discussed the party's agenda for the coming months with the upcoming elections in view.

BJP parliamentary party meet was 'truly inspirational', says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Speaking to Republic TV post the meeting, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, member of Rajya Sabha said that the freedom fighters were paid respect to at the event. “Special events related to freedom struggle were narrated here. Untold heroes of freedom struggle are getting their due respect here,” he said. Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the parliamentary party meeting ‘truly inspirational’. He also mentioned the discussion held over respecting the freedom fighters at the meeting.

Speaking about the party’s plans to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “This initiative should be taken across the nation. The country needs to know about such inspirational freedom fighters.” He further added that the youth of the country must be made aware of lesser-known freedom fighters. BJP leader Anil Agrawal reiterated the same while speaking to Republic and said that the meeting focussed on hosting the party foundation day.

“Today's meeting focused on the several activities that will be conducted on party foundation day. PM Modi has directed party workers to carry out various activities from 6th April to the 14th. Our activities will also be carried out to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,” Agrawal said. BJP MP Bhola Singh confirmed the discussions on the party foundation day and said that PM Modi will address all party workers at 10 am on 6th April as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal told that the main objective of the meeting was to hold conferences between April 6-14 on the issue of social justice. He further informed that the BJP MPs thanked PM Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana at the event. BJP’s Roopa Ganguly also spoke to Republic and said that the party’s top brass discussed various topics, however, didn’t speak on the Birbhum incident. She said that the leaders are concerned about the killings that took place in Bengal.

