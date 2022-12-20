BJP Parliamentary Meeting Begins In Delhi; Party Top Brass Including PM Modi Attend

The BJP's top brass including PM Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders participated in the Parliamentary meeting on December 20 in the national capital. Some of the senior party leaders who participated in the meeting include national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan.

Gujarat BJP state president CR Paatil, to celebrate the party’s historic victory in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections, has organised a dinner in the national capital. According to sources quoted by ANI, the idea was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#BREAKING | PM Modi and other party leaders arrive at BJP Parliamentary meet in New Delhi



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/itsYkxu6Pp — Republic (@republic) December 20, 2022

CR Paatil to host dinner to celebrate Gujarat's victory

At the dinner, all parliamentarians from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with their spouses are invited to the Delhi Gymkhana club in Delhi. According to sources CR Paatil has personally invited the MPs by calling them and personalised invitation letters have also been sent to attend the dinner planned for Tuesday, December 20.

Apart from the BJP’s top brass, PM Modi is also expected to attend the dinner, which will include a combination of delicacies from Gujarat and North India, said sources.

Notably, PM Modi in a post-victory gathering appreciated the Gujarat state president and said success is assured if an MP, MLA or party worker follows the dedication of CR Paatil. He was also given a standing ovation at the meeting to congratulate him for the party’s win in the state.

In a historic win in Gujarat, the saffron party won 156 out of 182 seats, the highest for any party since the formation of the state in 1960.

Image: ANI