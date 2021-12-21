BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting: JP Nadda Addresses Members, Directions Given To MPs

The parliamentary party meeting held by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) today, on December 21, included discussions over the importance of the election law amendment bill, addressed by the National President of the Party, and several other initiatives. Detailing upon the meeting, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that party MPs have been asked to stay in contact with their local leaders. The meeting took place at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi. The meeting comes as the current winter session of Parliament enters its final week.

Arjun Ram Meghwal on BJP Parliamentary meeting: Key highlights

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijuju kept his presentation stating the importance of the election law amendment bill that was passed.

Party's National President gave an address.

Discussion regarding Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday programme took place as it is upcoming.

Swastha Bal Balika program- All the MPs have to conduct mentioned programme in their areas.

All the MPs have been given the work to provide Anganwadi children with the Anganwadi centres.

MPs are asked to connect with their local leaders.

The BJP Parliamentary Party had also requested all the party members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to attend the meeting.

BJP Parliamentary Party: Top leaders attend the meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP officials arrived at the Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday for the BJP's parliamentary party conference. The meeting, which used to be conducted every Tuesday at the Parliament House Complex, was being hosted outside of Parliament owing to ongoing auditorium repairs.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key ministers in Parliament to discuss the civilian killings in Nagaland, and he also delivered a speech to both Houses on the government's strategy. Apart from that, opposition members of Parliament in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have moved notices in their respective Houses to discuss the 14-person shooting incident.

The government had a total of 26 bills to present and the session has not been as productive as they wanted it to be. The party leaders are also predicted to have discussed its strategy to forward in the session in order to place maximum bills forward. The concerns regarding the amount of ruckus caused by the opposition in the session were expected to take place.