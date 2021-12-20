BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting To Be Held On Dec 21 at Ambedkar International Centre

The BJP parliamentary party meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 21 at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, as the current winter session of parliament enters its final week. The BJP Parliamentary Party has requested that all BJP members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attend.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," its notice read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP officials arrived at the Ambedkar International Centre on Tuesday for the BJP's parliamentary party conference. The meeting, which used to be conducted every Tuesday at the Parliament House Complex, was being hosted outside of Parliament owing to ongoing auditorium repairs. Last Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key ministers in Parliament to discuss the civilian killings in Nagaland, and he also delivered a speech to both Houses on the government's strategy. Apart from that, opposition members of Parliament in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have moved notices in their respective Houses to discuss the 14-person shooting incident.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with senior ministers, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, to plan the strategy for the Parliament's ongoing Winter Session. Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal also attended the meeting, which was held at the Parliament building. The discussion was organised to address a variety of topics related to the government's strategy for this year's Winter Session's last week. The Parliament resumed the final week of the session on Monday, following a turbulent week marked by ongoing protests by opposition parties. The resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish is a major accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was being called for in the Lok Sabha until Friday.

In the Rajya Sabha, there appears to be no resolution as a united opposition rejected the government's outreach to break the impasse, which was followed by the suspension of 12 MPs. Members of the Upper House's opposition have staged a demonstration at the Gandhi Statue, demanding that the MPs' suspensions be lifted. On Sunday, the administration called members of the Opposition, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, and CPI(M), to a meeting to discuss the suspension. The meeting was set to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to House Leader Piyush Goyal. However, because to the boycott by the opposition, it was cancelled.

