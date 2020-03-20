The Debate
BJP Party Workers Break Into Celebrations Outside Bhopal Office As Kamal Nath Resigns

Politics

A huge crowd gathered outside the BJP office in Bhopal after Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of Madhya Pradesh

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:

A huge crowd gathered outside the BJP office in Bhopal after Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced his resignation as the CM of Madhya Pradesh. After his resignation, the BJP is expected to win the floor test scheduled on Friday as it claims to enjoy the support of 106 MLAs. BJP party workers were seen celebrating their victory already in Bhopal ahead of the floor test.

Kamal Nath's resignation comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20. Earlier on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said he has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leading to a likely collapse of the nearly 15-month old Kamal Nath government. 

READ | MASSIVE: Kamal Nath Resigns As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Before Floor-test; Slams BJP

READ | MASSIVE: Supreme Court Orders Floor-test In Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow, By Show Of Hands

First Published:
COMMENT
