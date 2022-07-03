BJP Passes Economic, 'Garib Kalyan' Resolution At National Executive Meeting In Hyderabad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) passed the Economic and Garib Kalyan Sankalp resolution on first day of its two-day National Executive Meeting (NEC) in Telangana's Hyderabad. According to the BJP's senior leader and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen five areas for pushing India toward its Aatmanirbhar (self-reliance) goals and causing a paradigm shift in India's economy. The scheme was proposed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while ministers Piyush Goyal and Manohar Lal Khattar supported it.

The ongoing NEC has senior leaders including BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 19 states along with other members in Telangana's capital.

BJP introduces a five-step plan to make India self-reliant

In its economic resolution, the BJP introduced a five-step plan to make India advance from being the sixth biggest economy. The resolution also mentioned that alleviating Indians from poverty would play a key role in making India an economic powerhouse. Here are the five key areas the Centre would work on as per the resolution.

Economy : The Centre would focus on developing an economy that brings a quantum jump and not just an incremental change.

: The Centre would focus on developing an economy that brings a quantum jump and not just an incremental change. Infrastructure: The Centre would also invest in developing infrastructure that becomes the hallmark of modern India, and attracts foreign investments.

The Centre would also invest in developing infrastructure that becomes the hallmark of modern India, and attracts foreign investments. System : The resolution also talks about creating a system that involves adopting modern technology and increasing the use of digital technology in society.

: The resolution also talks about creating a system that involves adopting modern technology and increasing the use of digital technology in society. Demography: Using India's young demography and tapping into the strategic potential of different locations.

Using India's young demography and tapping into the strategic potential of different locations. Demand: Exploiting a large domestic market and demand segment for their usage at full potential.

Resolution cites IMF's GDP growth prediction; lists developments in last 8 years

The resolution cited the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) report which predicted India's GDP growth to be around 8.2% in the coming fiscal year. Emphasising PM Modi's commitment toward the poor sections of the society, the resolution listed the developments and positive impacts of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The BJP claims that this scheme started against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and went on to become the world's largest food security program as 80 crore people were given free rations for 25 months.

Besides, the government claims to have spent Rs. 2.60 lakh crore so far and plans to spend an additional Rs. 80,000 crores over the next 6 months until September 2022. In addition to this, around 1.82 lakh crores have been transferred to 11.78 crore farmers in 10 instalments so far directly into their accounts and there has been an increase of 38% in the agriculture budget between 2014 and 2019 as opposed to just 8.5% between 2009 to 2014 during the Congress regime, the resolution claims.

The BJP also talks about the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ujjwala Yojana, the social security schemes which have provided widescale benefits. According to the government, the number of households with tap water (under the Jal Jeevan Mission) has risen by over nine crores in the last two years and the mission is expected to be complete by 2024, with every house in India having access to tap water.

Adding financial plus digital inclusivity and support to entrepreneurship to the agenda, the resolution stated that "Both the Government and the Bharatiya Janata Party will dedicate all their efforts and energy to reclaim Indian economy’s rightful place in the comity of nations".